Enerplus (ERF) Gains 5.71% for May 4

Shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) traded 5.71% higher on May 4 to close at $13.52.

2,207,457 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,305,201 shares.

Enerplus has gained 21.19% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Enerplus Corporation

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

