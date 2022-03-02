Enerpac Tool (EPAC) gains 3.66% for March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPAC - Market Data & News Trade

Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Class A (NYSE: EPAC) shares gained 3.66%, or $0.62 per share, to close Wednesday at $17.57. After opening the day at $17.11, shares of Enerpac Tool fluctuated between $17.59 and $16.88. 193,221 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 170,895. Wednesday's activity brought Enerpac Tool’s market cap to $1,059,805,638.

Enerpac Tool is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin..

About Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Class A

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

