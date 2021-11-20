Energy Fuels (UUUU) falls 8.66% for November 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UUUU - Market Data & News

Today, Energy Fuels Inc Inc’s (NYSE: UUUU) stock fell $0.87, accounting for a 8.66% decrease. Energy Fuels opened at $9.67 before trading between $9.73 and $9.12 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Energy Fuels’s market cap fall to $1,428,597,539 on 4,549,332 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,131,898.

About Energy Fuels Inc

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and expects to commence commercial production of REE carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ('ISR') Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, as well as REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.

Visit Energy Fuels Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

[More]

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

[More]

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Energy Fuels Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Energy Fuels Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years Dismiss Gold at Your Peril Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry: Jeff Kagan