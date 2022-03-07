Energizer (ENR) Loses 2.75% on March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) is trading 2.75% down.

The latest price, as of 11:58:04 est, was $30.61. Energizer dropped $0.87 so far today.

285,353 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Energizer has a YTD change of 20.41%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Energizer Holdings Inc

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

