ENDRA Life (NDRA) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for April 4

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) is active in pre-market trading today, April 4, with shares losing 3.81% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 45.00% year-to-date and has moved 0.91% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ENDRA Life visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:56:00 est.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over 1 million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.

