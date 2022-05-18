Encore Capital, (ECPG) Loses in Active Trading for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECPG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) fell $1.8 to finish the day Wednesday at $56.89.

The company started at $58.17 and shares fluctuated between $58.32 and $56.70 with 294,163 shares trading hands.

Encore Capital, is averaging 260,769 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 5.51% YTD.

Encore Capital, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

