Encore Capital, (ECPG) falls 6.15% in Active Trading on February 24

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares fell 6.15%, or $4.34 per share, to close Thursday at $66.18. After opening the day at $67.05, shares of Encore Capital, fluctuated between $69.13 and $64.63. 813,753 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 390,185. Thursday's activity brought Encore Capital,’s market cap to $1,937,203,091.

Encore Capital, is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

