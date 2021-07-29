Encompass Health (EHC) falls 0.15% to Close at $80.98 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EHC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Encompass Health Corp Inc’s (NYSE: EHC) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 0.15% decrease. Encompass Health opened at $83.92 before trading between $84.25 and $78.68 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Encompass Health’s market cap fall to $8,060,944,362 on 1,133,943 shares -above their 30-day average of 557,803.

About Encompass Health Corp

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

