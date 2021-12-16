Enbridge (ENB) falls 0.78% for December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENB - Market Data & News Trade

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB), a Calgary, Alberta, company, fell to close at $37.08 Wednesday after losing $0.29 (0.78%) on volume of 11,975,431 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.36 to a low of $36.92 while Enbridge’s market cap now stands at $75,122,689,685.

Enbridge currently has roughly 11000 employees.

About Enbridge Inc

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. Enbridge safely and reliably delivers the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Its core businesses includes Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontarioand Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North Americaand Europe.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

