Enanta (ENTA) falls 2.22% in Active Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENTA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ENTA) stock fell $1.3, accounting for a 2.22% decrease. Enanta opened at $59.11 before trading between $59.50 and $56.48 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Enanta’s market cap fall to $1,164,407,506 on 218,293 shares -above their 30-day average of 199,429.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and emerging coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

Visit Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022