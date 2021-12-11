Emerson Radio (MSN) falls 0.86% for December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSN - Market Data & News

Today, Emerson Radio Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: MSN) stock fell $0.0078, accounting for a 0.86% decrease. Emerson Radio opened at $0.90 before trading between $0.92 and $0.90 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Emerson Radio’s market cap fall to $19,005,723 on 9,792 shares -below their 30-day average of 210,422.

About Emerson Radio Corp.

Emerson Radio Corp., founded in 1948, is one of the nations oldest consumer electronics distributors with a recognized trademark in continuous use since 1912. It continues to be one of the most well-respected names in the consumer electronics industry. Today the Emerson Company is known to produce quality and innovative devices. The Company engages in the design and marketing of audio and home appliance products tailored to meet consumer preferences. The company's top selling Smart Set Clock Radio has sold over 15 million units to date. Other products offered includes microwaves, toaster ovens, wine coolers, wine openers, clock radios and more. Emerson Radio Corp.’s long history of reliability makes us the consumer’s trusted guide in this new and constantly changing world of consumer electronics. The company's continued customer commitment is expressed through our total accountability for satisfying our customer’s electronic needs.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Emerson Radio Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Emerson Radio Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

