Emerson Radio (MSN) drops 16.28% on Strong Volume November 22

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) dropped to close at $1.08 Monday after losing $0.21 (16.28%) on volume of 227,993 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.30 to a low of $1.05 while Emerson Radio’s market cap now stands at $22,726,064.

Emerson Radio currently has roughly 115 employees.

About Emerson Radio Corp.

Emerson Radio Corp., founded in 1948, is one of the nations oldest consumer electronics distributors with a recognized trademark in continuous use since 1912. It continues to be one of the most well-respected names in the consumer electronics industry. Today the Emerson Company is known to produce quality and innovative devices. The Company engages in the design and marketing of audio and home appliance products tailored to meet consumer preferences. The company's top selling Smart Set Clock Radio has sold over 15 million units to date. Other products offered includes microwaves, toaster ovens, wine coolers, wine openers, clock radios and more. Emerson Radio Corp.’s long history of reliability makes us the consumer’s trusted guide in this new and constantly changing world of consumer electronics. The company's continued customer commitment is expressed through our total accountability for satisfying our customer’s electronic needs.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

