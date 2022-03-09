Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains 2.26% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EMR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is trading 2.26% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:58:08 est, was $96.05. Emerson Electric has climbed $2.12 over the previous day’s close.

1,234,662 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Emerson Electric has a YTD change of 1.32%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Emerson Electric visit the company profile.

About Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

