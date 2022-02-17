Emerson Electric (EMR) falls 2.80% for February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EMR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Emerson Electric Co. Inc’s (NYSE: EMR) stock fell $2.68, accounting for a 2.80% decrease. Emerson Electric opened at $95.08 before trading between $95.34 and $92.78 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Emerson Electric’s market cap fall to $55,438,731,000 on 2,668,957 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,647,452.

Emerson Electric employs around 88000 people with a head office in St Louis, Missouri.

About Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

