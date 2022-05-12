Emergent (EBS) Gains 3.97% for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBS - Market Data & News Trade

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 3.97% to $29.08 on May 12.

827,478 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 677,246 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 35.66% so far in 2022.

Emergent shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Emergent visit the company profile.

About Emergent Biosolutions Inc

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through their specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, the company is dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, Emergent BioSolutions aims to build healthier and safer communities. The company aspires to deliver peace of mind to theis patients and customers so they can focus on what's most important in their lives. In working together, Emergent envisions protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030.

To get more information on Emergent Biosolutions Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Emergent Biosolutions Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations