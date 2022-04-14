Emerald (EEX) Loses 2.87% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EEX - Market Data & News Trade

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) shares lost 2.87%, or $0.09 per share, as on 11:56:21 est today. After Opening the Day at $3.16, 41,131 shares of Emerald exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $3.20 and $3.05.

Already the company is down 20.91%.

Emerald anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Emerald visit the company profile.

About Emerald Holding Inc

Emerald Holding Inc.is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, Emerald strives to build its customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, its teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries Emerald serves and committed to supporting the communities in which it operates.

