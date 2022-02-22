Emerald (EEX) falls 6.15% to Close at $3.05 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EEX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Emerald Holding Inc Inc’s (NYSE: EEX) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 6.15% decrease. Emerald opened at $3.21 before trading between $3.24 and $3.03 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Emerald’s market cap fall to $213,907,062 on 56,435 shares -below their 30-day average of 83,899.

About Emerald Holding Inc

Emerald Holding Inc.is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, Emerald strives to build its customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, its teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries Emerald serves and committed to supporting the communities in which it operates.

Visit Emerald Holding Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Emerald Holding Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Emerald Holding Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles