Emclaire (EMCF) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EMCF - Market Data & News Trade

Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCF) has already climbed $9.1 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $29.00, Emclaire has moved 31.38% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 11.24% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Emclaire investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Emclaire Financial Corp. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:55 est.

About Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 fully service banking offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia.

To get more information on Emclaire Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Emclaire Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles