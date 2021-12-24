Elys Game (ELYS) falls 1.16% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELYS - Market Data & News Trade

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) shares fell 1.16%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $3.42. After opening the day at $3.49, shares of Elys Game fluctuated between $3.51 and $3.33. 204,766 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 378,325. Thursday's activity brought Elys Game’s market cap to $79,678,927.

Elys Game is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and employs more than 14000 people.

About Elys Game Technology Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

