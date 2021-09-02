Financial Markets by TradingView

Elys Game (ELYS) drops 10.42% on Strong Volume September 1

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), a Toronto, Ontario, company, dropped to close at $5.93 Wednesday after losing $0.69 (10.42%) on volume of 9,607,826 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.18 to a low of $5.56 while Elys Game’s market cap now stands at $138,076,682.

Elys Game currently has roughly 14000 employees.

About Elys Game Technology Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

