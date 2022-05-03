Eltek (ELTK) Gains 6.25% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELTK - Market Data & News Trade

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) has climbed $0.252 (6.25%) and is currently sitting at $4.28, as of 09:32:02 est on May 3.

365 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 2.89% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.95% over the last 30 days.

Eltek is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Eltek visit the company profile.

About Eltek Ltd

Eltek is Israel's leading manufacturer of printed circuit boards, the core circuitry of most electronic devices. It specializes in the complex high-end of PCB manufacturing, i.e., HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards. Eltek's technologically advanced circuitry solutions are used in today's increasingly sophisticated and compact electronic products.

