Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY (ESBK) gains 1.84% for July 16

Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY (NASDAQ: ESBK) shares gained 1.84%, or $0.26 per share, to close Friday at $14.37. After opening the day at $14.38, shares of Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY fluctuated between $14.37 and $14.12. 871 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,417. Friday's activity brought Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY’s market cap to $28,224,548.

Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY is headquartered in Elmira, New York..

Elmira Savings Bank, with $684.4 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

