Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY (ESBK) falls 0.66% for October 7

Today, Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY Inc’s (NASDAQ: ESBK) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 0.66% decrease. Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY opened at $22.62 before trading between $22.70 and $22.44 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY’s market cap fall to $44,192,925 on 71,619 shares -above their 30-day average of 28,060.

About Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY

Elmira Savings Bank, with $684.4 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

