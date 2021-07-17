Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) gains 0.18% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EARN - Market Data & News Trade

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) shares gained 0.18%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $11.01. After opening the day at $11.04, shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT fluctuated between $11.12 and $10.90. 320,183 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 424,880. Friday's activity brought Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s market cap to $135,902,397.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut..

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

