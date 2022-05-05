Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Falls 4.03% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EARN - Market Data & News Trade

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) has dropped $0.36 (4.03%) and sits at $8.60, as of 11:58:02 est on May 5.

59,427 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 1.02% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.60% over the last 30 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT visit the company profile.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

