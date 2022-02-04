Elite Education (EEIQ) falls 8.97% in Light Trading on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EEIQ - Market Data & News Trade

Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares fell 8.97%, or $0.26 per share, to close Friday at $2.64. After opening the day at $2.86, shares of Elite Education fluctuated between $2.86 and $2.54. 9,556 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 24,354. Friday's activity brought Elite Education’s market cap to $22,936,320.

About Elite Education Group International Ltd

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiary Quest Holding International LLC, provides comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese students who are interested in study abroad programs in the US and other countries. The company develops specific education goals for each student enrolled in its program and provide a safe and structured environment to enable students to pursue their academic goals. Its primary study abroad partnership is with Miami University of Ohio where the company maintains an office on campus that provides a wide range of study abroad and post-study services for its students.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

