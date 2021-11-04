Elevate Credit (ELVT) falls 2.56% for November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELVT - Market Data & News Trade

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) shares fell 2.56%, or $0.09 per share, to close Wednesday at $3.42. After opening the day at $3.46, shares of Elevate Credit fluctuated between $3.56 and $3.40. 447,560 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 169,409. Wednesday's activity brought Elevate Credit’s market cap to $114,907,811.

Elevate Credit is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas..

About Elevate Credit Inc

Elevate, together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.6 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.6 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

