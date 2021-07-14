Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) gains 1.32% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EA - Market Data & News Trade

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares gained 1.32%, or $1.86 per share, to close Tuesday at $143.25. After opening the day at $143.44, shares of Electronic Arts, fluctuated between $145.92 and $142.46. 2,695,776 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,046,927. Tuesday's activity brought Electronic Arts,’s market cap to $40,996,885,962.

Electronic Arts, is headquartered in Redwood City, California, and employs more than 9,800 people.

About Electronic Arts, Inc.

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

