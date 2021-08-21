Electronic Arts, (EA) falls 0.31% to Close at $140.17 on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Electronic Arts, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: EA) stock fell $0.43, accounting for a 0.31% decrease. Electronic Arts, opened at $140.92 before trading between $141.78 and $139.63 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Electronic Arts,’s market cap fall to $39,889,831,887 on 2,329,934 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,291,865.

Electronic Arts, employs around 9800 people with a head office in Redwood City, California.

About Electronic Arts, Inc.

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

Visit Electronic Arts, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Electronic Arts, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Electronic Arts, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns