Electro-Sensors, (ELSE) Loses 1.81% on April 25

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) has lost $0.09 (1.81%) and sits at $4.88, as of 11:08:20 est on April 25.

922 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 1.29% over the last 5 days and shares fell 10.45% over the last 30 days.

Electro-Sensors, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control. The company was founded by James P. Slattery in 1965 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

