Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) falls 5.39% on Strong Volume December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOLO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock fell $0.13, accounting for a 5.39% decrease. Electrameccanica Vehicles opened at $2.39 before trading between $2.45 and $2.28 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Electrameccanica Vehicles’s market cap fall to $257,617,255 on 4,228,877 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,262,873.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. is a Canadian designer andmanufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years.

Visit Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World? Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022