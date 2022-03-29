Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Climbs 4.89% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOLO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) is trading 4.89% up.

The latest price, as of 12:19:25 est, was $2.40. Electrameccanica Vehicles has climbed $0.11 in trading today.

1,449,194 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a YTD change of 1.32%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Electrameccanica Vehicles visit the company profile.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. is a Canadian designer andmanufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years.

To get more information on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles