Elastic N.V (ESTC) falls 6.22% in Light Trading on January 25

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC) fell to close at $82.52 Tuesday after losing $5.47 (6.22%) on volume of 1,372,538 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $87.27 to a low of $81.33 while Elastic N.V’s market cap now stands at $7,642,497,295.

Elastic N.V currently has roughly 1000 employees.

About Elastic N.V

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

