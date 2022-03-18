Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Gains 3.04% for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELAN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) moved 3.04% higher on March 18 to close at $27.42.

3,760,640 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 6,560,853 shares.

Elanco Animal Health is down 6.24% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Elanco Animal Health visit the company profile.

About Elanco Animal Health Inc

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

To get more information on Elanco Animal Health Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Elanco Animal Health Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles