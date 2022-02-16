Ekso Bionics (EKSO) falls 3.08% in Light Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EKSO - Market Data & News Trade

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 3.08%, or $0.08 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.52. After opening the day at $2.57, shares of Ekso Bionics fluctuated between $2.62 and $2.52. 28,876 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 45,415. Wednesday's activity brought Ekso Bionics’s market cap to $31,912,567.

Ekso Bionics is headquartered in Richmond, California..

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, Ekso Bionics continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

