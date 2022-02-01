EHang (EH) gains 4.43% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: EH) stock gained $0.7, accounting for a 4.43% increase. EHang opened at $15.70 before trading between $16.89 and $15.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw EHang’s market cap rise to $543,390,474 on 524,085 shares -below their 30-day average of 925,068.

About EHang Holdings Ltd - ADR

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Its mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

