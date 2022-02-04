eGain (EGAN) soared 26.82% for February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EGAN - Market Data & News Trade

eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares soared 26.82%, or $2.695 per share, to close Friday at $12.74. After opening the day at $11.16, shares of eGain fluctuated between $12.98 and $11.00. 1,699,807 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 88,950. Friday's activity brought eGain’s market cap to $400,043,884.

About eGain Corp

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, its top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance.

Visit eGain Corp’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on eGain Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: eGain Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021