Educational Development (EDUC) Gains 4.88% on March 11

Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares moved 4.88%, or $0.41 per share, as on 11:46:15 est today. Since opening the day at $8.51, 9,768 shares of Educational Development have traded hands and the stock has traded between $8.99 and $8.23.

This year the company is down 5.93%.

Educational Development anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Educational Development Corp.

Educational Development Corporation, a Delaware corporation, was incorporated in 1965 to develop curriculum materials for schools. In 1978 the Publishing Division was created to distribute Usborne children's books, and the Home Business Division was started in 1989. Educational Development Corporation is the United States trade publisher of a line of children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited. The Home Business Division distributes these books through independent sales consultants who hold book showings in individual homes and through book fairs, fund raisers and direct sales. The Home Business Division is also responsible for sales to school and public libraries. The Company’s Publishing Division distributes the books to book stores, toy stores, specialty stores and other retail outlets throughout the United States.

