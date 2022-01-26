Educational Development (EDUC) falls 4.64% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDUC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Educational Development Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: EDUC) stock fell $0.35, accounting for a 4.64% decrease. Educational Development opened at $7.41 before trading between $7.69 and $7.11 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Educational Development’s market cap fall to $62,692,178 on 13,652 shares -below their 30-day average of 25,348.

About Educational Development Corp.

Educational Development Corporation, a Delaware corporation, was incorporated in 1965 to develop curriculum materials for schools. In 1978 the Publishing Division was created to distribute Usborne children's books, and the Home Business Division was started in 1989. Educational Development Corporation is the United States trade publisher of a line of children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited. The Home Business Division distributes these books through independent sales consultants who hold book showings in individual homes and through book fairs, fund raisers and direct sales. The Home Business Division is also responsible for sales to school and public libraries. The Company’s Publishing Division distributes the books to book stores, toy stores, specialty stores and other retail outlets throughout the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

