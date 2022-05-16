Editas Medicine (EDIT) Loses in Light Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDIT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) moved 6.15% down on May 16 to close at $11.14.

1,039,680 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,869,142 shares.

Editas Medicine is down 55.29% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Editas Medicine visit the company profile.

About Editas Medicine Inc

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

