Editas Medicine (EDIT) falls 2.39% for March 3

Today, Editas Medicine Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EDIT) stock fell $0.41, accounting for a 2.39% decrease. Editas Medicine opened at $17.77 before trading between $17.99 and $16.48 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Editas Medicine’s market cap fall to $1,147,007,575 on 1,843,175 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,957,758.

About Editas Medicine Inc

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

