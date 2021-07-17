Edison International (EIX) gains 0.57% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EIX - Market Data & News Trade

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares gained 0.57%, or $0.33 per share, to close Friday at $57.99. After opening the day at $57.89, shares of Edison fluctuated between $58.66 and $57.76. 1,970,358 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,175,808. Friday's activity brought Edison’s market cap to $22,003,612,693.

Edison is headquartered in Rosemead, California, and employs more than 12,521 people.

About Edison International

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

