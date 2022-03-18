Edison (EIX) Down 2.33% for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EIX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) lost $1.54 to close Friday at $64.65.

The company started at $65.95 and shares fluctuated between $66.29 and $64.54 with 4,981,935 shares trading hands.

Edison is averaging 1,914,259 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 3.02% YTD.

Edison is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Edison International

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

