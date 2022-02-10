Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) falls 3.15% on Strong Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Edgewell Personal Care Co Inc’s (NYSE: EPC) stock fell $1.2, accounting for a 3.15% decrease. Edgewell Personal Care Co opened at $37.17 before trading between $37.68 and $36.53 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Edgewell Personal Care Co’s market cap fall to $1,997,542,875 on 1,399,270 shares -above their 30-day average of 704,006.

Edgewell Personal Care Co employs around 5900 people with a head office in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Edgewell Personal Care Co

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

Visit Edgewell Personal Care Co's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Edgewell Personal Care Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Edgewell Personal Care Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

