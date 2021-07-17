Ecolab, Inc. (ECL) gains 0.32% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECL - Market Data & News Trade

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares gained 0.32%, or $0.69 per share, to close Friday at $215.28. After opening the day at $215.00, shares of Ecolab, fluctuated between $216.14 and $213.67. 1,251,971 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,118,045. Friday's activity brought Ecolab,’s market cap to $61,556,602,611.

Ecolab, is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and employs more than 50,000 people.

About Ecolab, Inc.

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

Visit Ecolab, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ecolab, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Ecolab, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer