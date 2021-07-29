Ecolab, (ECL) falls 0.76% in Light Trading on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECL - Market Data & News Trade

Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL), a Saint Paul, Minnesota, company, fell to close at $219.13 Wednesday after losing $1.67 (0.76%) on volume of 995,583 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $220.77 to a low of $216.49 while Ecolab,’s market cap now stands at $62,657,461,585.

Ecolab, currently has roughly 50000 employees.

About Ecolab, Inc.

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

