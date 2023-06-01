Eco Board Flameout, Biofuel Cash Burn, and More (Energy Transition | Week in Review)

A weekly five-point roundup of critical events in the energy transition and the implications of climate change for business and finance.

Exxon’s Eco-Focused Board Has Flamed Out, Literally

What happened: Two years ago, eco-activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 “stunned the corporate world” by landing three spots on oil giant Exxon’s board. But climate activists say that the change they were expecting to see hasn’t materialized.

Why it’s important: Engine No. 1 has committed itself to gaining influence on the boards of some of the world’s biggest polluters in an effort, it says, to make the biggest impact. Yet its actual impact is harder to disentangle from the actual effects of green-energy favoring Inflation Reduction Act. And if it loses the faith of activists, bigger changes may be demanded.

What’s next: Don’t expect more proxy battles at fossil fuel giants. After the Exxon coup, Engine No. 1’s biggest corporate brawler departed. In the interim, and in the future, the hedge fund appears to be more interested in influence via corporate research, rather than raiding. (By Dealbook, The New York Times)

American Money for American Battery Supply Chains Can’t Go to China, Congress Says

What happened: “The Energy Department has scrapped a proposed $200 million grant to a Texas-based battery company whose connections to China had drawn criticism from lawmakers — in just the latest example of how the rivalry between Washington and Beijing is complicating President Joe Biden’s climate agenda.”

Why it’s important: Part of the point of the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act is to reduce American dependency on China. But getting to that point often means favoring or granting money to companies big and small that already have subsidiaries in, are owned by, or make large investments in China. There’s a chicken-and-egg problem which likely will never be resolved fully.

What’s next: Expect a lot of similar reviews of companies receiving DoE grants. Expect a lot of loud Republican criticism if those companies look anything like this one. And expect the battle to continue for a long time. (By James Bikales and Kelsey Tambarrino, Politico)

Seaweed’s Biofuel Cash Burn Finds a New Hope to Latch On To

What happened: Biofuels powered by seaweed and algae were a promised technology that did little more than burn billions in investor cash for the past two decades. Now comes a new application, hundreds of new startups, and a possible reigniting of the hype cycle.

Why it’s important: Although seaweed and micro-algae have many possible climate roles to play, the new focus is on various forms of carbon capture and even aviation fuels. What can’t be figured out yet, but what is most important, is if venture money and government grants that go towards new applications for biofuels are throwing good money after bad or if this time a robust enough market will appear to justify the investments.

What’s next: Biofuels might have been the biggest hyped technology of the early 2000s as a fuel alternative for gas. Instead we got electrification. If anyone truly knows what will happen next, chances are they’ll be able to get rich off of that knowledge. But the most likely outcome is something that rhymes with what happened over the past 20 years. (By Tim McDonnell, Semafor)

Clean Energy Investments Aren’t Just Beating Fossil Fuels, They’re Nearly Double

What happened: For the first time in history, investment in clean energy is nearly double that of investment in fossil fuels. But that’s only part of the story: the detail that matters is that even oil and gas giants have stopped putting money into oil and gas.

Why it’s important: The momentum behind clean energy investment isn’t just a result of a powerful alignment of incentives, including government subsidies. It comes partly as a result of the lack of momentum in traditional investments in fossil fuels, which have focused on buybacks and paying dividends to investors rather than reinvesting.

What’s next: “Our analysis presents a mixed picture on the prospects for energy efficiency and end use investments. They rose in 2022 thanks to the stimulus provided by new policies in Europe and North America, alongside exceptionally high energy prices. However, we expect spending to flatten in 2023 amid a slowdown in construction activity, higher borrowing costs and strains on household budgets.” (By World Energy Investment 2023, IEA)

Germany’s Billions for Energy Transition No Match for Bureaucracy

What happened: Germany spends more on energy R&D than any other European nation. Last year’s $1.4 billion earmark included more than $400 million for a project, Kopernikus, begun in 2017 as a public-private partnership between knowledgeable college professors and CEOs. Unfortunately, most of the Kopernikus spin-offs have been shut down or come to nothing.

Why it’s important: America’s own attempt at a rapid energy transition, personified most by the Inflation Reduction Act, bears little resemblance to Germany. The European nation seems to have provided insight into what not to do, as so much of its money appears to have gone to create theoretical working groups instead of pumping money into concrete projects.

What’s next: Don’t expect Germany’s siloed, bureaucratic ways to change overnight, which is a big hindrance to the other change it’s seeking. “Short on accountability, the scientists in the program and their industry partners are continuing to explore solutions, hoping that they will contribute to a significant restructuring of Germany’s renewable power sector.” (By Evan Robinson-Johnson, Inside Climate News)