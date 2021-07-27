ECMOHO Ltd - ADR (MOHO) falls 4.76% for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MOHO - Market Data & News Trade

ECMOHO Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MOHO), a Shanghai, Shanghai, company, fell to close at $1.20 Monday after losing $0.06 (4.76%) on volume of 178,518 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.34 to a low of $1.20 while ECMOHO’s market cap now stands at $22,008,565.

About ECMOHO Ltd - ADR

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market in China. The Company acts as the bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products. Through over eight years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

