EchoStar (SATS) falls 4.21% on Moderate Volume September 14

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS), a Englewood, Colorado, company, fell to close at $24.80 Tuesday after losing $1.09 (4.21%) on volume of 256,064 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.03 to a low of $24.64 while EchoStar’s market cap now stands at $1,022,712,469.

About EchoStar Corp

EchoStar Corporation is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

