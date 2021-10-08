Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) falls 0.13% to Close at $48.08 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECHO - Market Data & News Trade

Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.06 per share, to close Thursday at $48.08. After opening the day at $48.14, shares of Echo Global Logistics fluctuated between $48.20 and $47.95. 423,760 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,206,179. Thursday's activity brought Echo Global Logistics’s market cap to $1,280,339,821.

Echo Global Logistics is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Echo Global Logistics Inc

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicagowith more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management.

